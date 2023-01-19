Cattle markets hit by profit taking

People are also reading…
"The cattle market is seeing some profit taking before Friday’s January Cattle on Feed Report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The expectations are for a friendly report as cattle numbers will continue to tighten. Expectations for the report are: Total Cattle on Feed at 96.8% of last year, Placements at 91.5% of last year, and Marketing at 94.7% of last year.”
“The USDA will announce weekly export sales on Friday morning, and a friendly number could help support hog prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Despite being an oversold market, the fundamental picture is still concerning as the cash market and retail market haven’t made the turn needed to provide good support.”