Cattle markets looking for low

After yesterday’s break, cattle markets are probing for a short-term low, The Hightower Report said. “With very profitable packer margins, it will not take much in the way of a pickup in slaughter to tighten up short term supply which could lead to higher cash markets.”
Hog markets are showing no sign of a technical peak as positive momentum continues, The Hightower Report said. “The market technical indicators are near overbought extremes,” they noted, but hogs are riding a six-session gain streak.