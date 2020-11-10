Feeder cattle markets were moving lower on Tuesday, and analysts say higher corn and soybean prices were probably a big part of the reason for that move. “Feeder cattle futures are also giving back some of Monday’s gains, with midday losses of 52 to 90 cents,” Brugler Marketing said. "Higher feed costs matter!”
“If your input prices get expensive, it’s probably not going to be good for your output prices,” Scott Shellady, with Ag Optimus, said. “Last week we were up on the week, net change up about $1.40, but now that we’ve seen these higher bean and corn prices sneak through. That’s pressured everything; we’re off a little bit today. That’s going to be a dark cloud for hog prices.”