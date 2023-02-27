People are also reading…
“April cattle closed lower on the session with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The monthly USDA Cold Storage report carried a bullish tilt and suggests beef demand may be a little better than traders have anticipated. Brazil beef exports to China are on hold for now because of the case of mad cow reported last week.”
“April hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since February 13,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that pork production should come in above a year ago in the weeks ahead, and also above the fourth quarter are seen as negative factors.”