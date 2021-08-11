 Skip to main content
Cattle markets lower, hogs up

“October cattle closed lower on the day after choppy and two-sided trade early as the market experienced no follow-through buying,” the Hightower Report said. “Packer margins are very strong and the surge higher in beef prices over the last two weeks should help support higher cash trade in the next couple weeks.”

“October hogs closed sharply higher on the session as the discount is discouraging new selling interest even with the bearish short-term cash fundamentals,” the Hightower Report said. “With a massive discount to the cash market, it will not take much in the way of positive news to trigger a strong recovery bounce.”

