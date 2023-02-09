People are also reading…
“April cattle closed slightly lower on the session after choppy and two-sided trade and a test of contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is still trading under the negative technical influence of the February 7 key reversal, and it will take a move above 164.60 in order to assume a resumption of the uptrend.”
“April hogs opened higher and posted a three session high before rolling over to the downside and closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “It is an outside day. A rally in pork product prices this week might be enough to provide some support for a continued advance in the cash market.”