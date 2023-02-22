People are also reading…
Wednesday was a mixed day for cattle markets. “April cattle closed near unchanged with choppy and 2-sided trade,” the Hightower Report said. “It was an inside trading session. Talk of the overbought condition of the market helped to keep buyers on the sidelines, but the strength in the cash market helped to support.”
“April hogs closed sharply lower on the day but managed to bounce off of the lows due to volatile trade in the pork market,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gave back a good portion of yesterday's gains. While pork cutout values surged on Monday, the market was down sharply yesterday and this helps spark selling pressures this morning.”