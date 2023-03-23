People are also reading…
“June cattle closed slightly lower on the session with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of an oversold technical condition and the appearance of a spike bottom low yesterday helped to provide underlying support. Open interest has dropped sharply over the past few weeks and this might mean that fund traders have lifted most of their net long position.”
“April hogs traded lower on the session and has taken out the previous day’s low for the 8th session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “A higher close would represent a key reversal. The outlook for lower production in the second quarter as compared with a year ago… helped support.”