People are also reading…
Cattle moved higher and posted some new contract highs, supported by news Brazil halted beef exports to China. “April cattle closed higher on the session after the early rally to a new contract high,” the Hightower Report said. “June cattle also posted new contract highs for the third session in a row, while August cattle also posted a new contract high.”
“April hogs closed moderately lower on the session and traded down to the lowest level since February 17,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned with increasing pork production versus a year ago and increasing pork production for the first quarter from the second quarter.”