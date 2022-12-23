Cattle markets rally ahead of report

People are also reading…
Live Cattle futures have rallied into a Cattle on Feed Report, made highs within a day or two after and then have fallen off. Wednesday Live Cattle futures had a big move higher but the rally was mostly spread traders liquidating overly wide spreads before the Cattle on Feed report and end of the month/year profit taking, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Today’s Cattle on Feed reports showed cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on Dec. 1, 3% below December 1, 2021, and placements in feedlots during November totaled 1.93 million head, 2% below 2021, revealing “exactly what was expected: fewer cattle on feed, lighter placements and stronger marketings,” according to DT Livestock Analyst ShayLe Stewart.