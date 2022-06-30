 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle markets rebound on export data

"August cattle futures are saw choppy action on Thursday, trading though yesterday's low to their lowest level since June 1 and then turning around and closing higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A weaker stock market and inflation are weighing on demand expectations, but there was a mild improvement in the export data this week.”

“August hogs started out higher on Thursday but then sold off into new low ground to trade to their lowest levels since June 15,” the Hightower Report said. “Wednesday afternoon's Hogs and Pigs report was neutral, and the export sales report on Thursday was moderately supportive, except that China was largely absent, which may have been a disappointment.”

