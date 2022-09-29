 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets rebound Thursday

People are also reading…

“After closing lower for six sessions in a row, December cattle pushed sharply lower again early today to hit the lowest level since July 18 before closing sharply higher on the session with an outside-day up,” the Hightower Report said. “The sweeping reversal might spark some technical buying support.”

“December hogs closed near unchanged on the session and down 210 from the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition and the extreme discount of futures to the cash market helped to support the early strong gains… It will take extremely bearish cash fundamental news to expect the selling to continue.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Beef prices weakest in months

The cattle market may have moved too far, too fast, and it seems poised for at least a technical correction, The Hightower Report said today. …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle markets keep falling

December cattle markets are down 3.7% in just five sessions, as weakening consumer demand an “a collapse in the stock market helped to turn th…

Cattle market continues slide

“December cattle closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Se…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News