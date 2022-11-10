Cattle markets rebound

People are also reading…
“December live cattle clawed back its heavy losses from yesterday and then some,” the Hightower Report said. “The market may have become short term oversold after the steep selloff. The dollar was sharply lower in the wake of a soft CPI report, and this may have lent support to cattle on ideas it would boost US exports.”
“December lean hogs were slightly lower on Thursday, continuing their drift lower after their big breakout rally on Monday,” the Hightower Report said. “As of Wednesday's close, the USDA pork cutout had fallen to its lowest level since February 1, which does not bode well for hog prices despite the futures being at a steep discount to the cash market.”