 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets rebound

People are also reading…

“December live cattle clawed back its heavy losses from yesterday and then some,” the Hightower Report said. “The market may have become short term oversold after the steep selloff. The dollar was sharply lower in the wake of a soft CPI report, and this may have lent support to cattle on ideas it would boost US exports.”

“December lean hogs were slightly lower on Thursday, continuing their drift lower after their big breakout rally on Monday,” the Hightower Report said. “As of Wednesday's close, the USDA pork cutout had fallen to its lowest level since February 1, which does not bode well for hog prices despite the futures being at a steep discount to the cash market.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Weaker corn prices ahead of this weekly USDA supply/demand report have lent support to January Feeder Cattle and held the market in a tight co…

Lean hogs

“The big discount to the cash market, ideas that producers are current with marketings and the oversold condition of the market may have also …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

Following the sharp $4 run up in December hogs to start the week, Tuesday’s action pulled the board back down by $1.47. The other front months…

Lean hogs

Hogs went into the weekend mixed but mostly lower with 15 to 40 cent losses in the nearbys and 5 to 20 cent gains in the deferred contracts, s…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Beef market could ‘boogie’

December live cattle futures were able to shrug off headwinds that came from a few different directions yesterday, said Oliver Sloup of Blue L…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News