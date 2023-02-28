People are also reading…
The Cattle on Feed report was friendly and long run bullish but with big premiums into the report and moving bear spreads to bull spreads last week, traders will be focusing on beef prices and how much beef is needed to fill daily demand, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
The supply fundamentals look positive and we may see further improvements in the cash market. Weights are low and slaughter pace remains well under last year, according to the Hightower Report.