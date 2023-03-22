People are also reading…
Cattle markets managed to recover some after a tough early start. “April cattle managed a strong recovery on the day after the early sharp break,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 27. Sloppy trade in the beef and cash markets of the past week have sellers active.”
Hog markets are dealing with some bearish impacts. “April hogs closed sharply lower on the session and the selling has pushed the market down to close to the contract low at 75.72,” the Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the cash market early this week plus the contra seasonal increase in production were seen as bearish forces.”