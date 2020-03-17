Cattle markets moved higher in response to measures to control the coronavirus outbreak and surging beef values.
“The market appears to be settled a bit over increasing measures to control the spread of coronavirus,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef values also made a record jump yesterday.”
“While weights have been increasing contra-seasonal lately, there is no evidence yet that producers are backing hogs up in the country or that packers are shutting down,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Currently, the opposite is happening. With the sharp jump in pork values yesterday, packers will want to … produce as much pork as possible as long as they can.”