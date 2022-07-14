Cattle markets reverse course

People are also reading…
“August cattle closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 11. Traders see tightening supply later this year and into 2023 as a supportive force, and the short term heat in the forecast has traders believing average weights will continue to slide.”
“August hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session, but the market closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The continued strong advance in pork cutout values has helped to provide underlying support. This has helped to boost Packer margins and has kept the lean index in an uptrend.”