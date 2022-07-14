 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets reverse course

People are also reading…

“August cattle closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since July 11. Traders see tightening supply later this year and into 2023 as a supportive force, and the short term heat in the forecast has traders believing average weights will continue to slide.”

“August hogs experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session, but the market closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The continued strong advance in pork cutout values has helped to provide underlying support. This has helped to boost Packer margins and has kept the lean index in an uptrend.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

High temps support cattle prices

“August cattle closed slightly higher on the session after choppy to lower trade early in the day. The buying pushed the market up to the high…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Cattle market looking strong

Cattle futures are steady to higher after light gains on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market has looked under-value compa…

Packers looking to be aggressive

Packers have some cattle contracted but slaughter pace is brisk so they may need to be aggressive with purchases this week, according to Total…

Heat wave watched for weight impact

Traders remain concerned that extreme heat across the central Plains over the next two weeks will keep cattle weights in decline which might c…

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News