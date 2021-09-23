 Skip to main content
Cattle markets rising, but beef prices concern traders

Cattle markets were higher yesterday on an “inside trading day” as traders are looking to see what the cash market will do to close out the week, The Hightower Report said. “Beef prices continue to tumble and this has traders nervous that cash markets will continue to drift lower.”

The hog market “continues to consolidate near the September 16 lows,” The Hightower Report said. “The market continues to see support from the massive discount to the cash market while slower exports and increasing supply are factors which continue to pressure the cash market.” The market typically holds a $3.00 premium to the cash market at this time of year, whereas yesterday, the lean hog index was nearly $10 below the pork cutout values.

