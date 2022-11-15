 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle markets showing weakness

People are also reading…

Cattle markets are showing signs of weakness, but Christopher Swift said he doesn’t expect liquidation to come out. “I do anticipate weaker trade,” he said. “I think there is probably enough contracted cattle to work from as to not have to go to the market and spur some sort of rally to fill a kill slot.”

“The inability of the (hog) cash market to rally, keeps the pressure on futures and futures weakness in turn makes it difficult for cash to rally as pessimism rules in the hog market,” Walsh Trading said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Weights and USDA are data supportive, but pork values lowest since February, The Hightower Report said today. However, the wide discount of De…

Lean hogs

Negotiated cash prices were not available at the time of posting.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

There could be a period of “lower-than-expected” slaughter soon, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA update showed a revision lower in 2022 p…

Cattle

Weaker corn prices ahead of this weekly USDA supply/demand report have lent support to January Feeder Cattle and held the market in a tight co…

Lean hogs

Following the sharp $4 run up in December hogs to start the week, Tuesday’s action pulled the board back down by $1.47. The other front months…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News