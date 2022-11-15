Cattle markets showing weakness

People are also reading…
Cattle markets are showing signs of weakness, but Christopher Swift said he doesn’t expect liquidation to come out. “I do anticipate weaker trade,” he said. “I think there is probably enough contracted cattle to work from as to not have to go to the market and spur some sort of rally to fill a kill slot.”
“The inability of the (hog) cash market to rally, keeps the pressure on futures and futures weakness in turn makes it difficult for cash to rally as pessimism rules in the hog market,” Walsh Trading said.