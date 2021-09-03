Cattle markets slide into weekend

Cattle markets were sharply lower again, moving to their lowest points since July 21, The Hightower Report said. This marks the eighth straight day the market took out the previous day’s low. “Slaughter is coming in a little higher than expected and the cash market is moving higher at a much slower pace than many traders had expected.”
Lean hogs were mixed overall, as the market “has coiled up for much of the week,” The Hightower Report said. “longer-term bearish influences of increasing supply and lower exports will likely force the U.S. to absorb extra pork during September and October.”