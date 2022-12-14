Cattle markets slide

People are also reading…
The cattle market moved lower Wednesday after a strong start to the week. “February cattle opened near steady on the day and the market closed moderately lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “The beef market could not hold the strong gains earlier this week and the market closed lower yesterday, and beef prices are lower again today.”
“February hogs opened near steady on the session and the market closed sharply lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A bounce in pork product markets helped support the bounce this week, but there was no follow-through to the upside and packers seem confident that there is plenty of hogs available for slaughter. This may keep the cash market in a steady downtrend.”