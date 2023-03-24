Related to this story

Pork supply bucks trend

For only the second time in at least 20 years, pork production is increasing from the fourth quarter to the first quarter which is a negative …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Pork set for “recovery bounce”

While the longer-term supply fundamentals continue to be supportive, the market cattle remains in a short-term corrective mode, The Hightower …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.