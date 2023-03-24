People are also reading…
The higher beef market didn’t seem to rattle sellers. The trading range on Live Cattle futures was tight. June Live Cattle, the most actively traded contract had a high of $156.10, the 5 day moving average which it hasn’t been above since February 28th. The day’s low was $155.42, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Talk of the oversold condition of the market and the stiff discount of June cattle to the cash market are factors which helped to support, according the Hightower Report.