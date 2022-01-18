Cattle markets supported by supply numbers

The cattle market seems to have supply fundamentals for continued advancement over the near term, The Hightower Report said. “Solid gains in the beef market over the past week plus ideas that consumers might buy more meat than they need over the near term due to fears of a shortage helped to support.”
“With the threat of declining (hog) slaughter pace short-term, we can’t rule out the tighter supply,” The Hightower Report said. “Fear from consumers of tighter supply could support a short-term bounce.”