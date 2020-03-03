The cattle markets have been volatile in the past two trading sessions. Limit-down trade on Friday was followed up by nearly limit-up trade on Monday. “Outside markets will be the driver of price action in the near term,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Stocks firmed into the afternoon (after the cattle close) and are holding minor gains this morning, a potential tailwind for cattle this morning.”
If exports stay high, “the (lean hog) market is in position to see a strong recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said. “U.S. pork production should see a significant drop from the first quarter to the second quarter.”