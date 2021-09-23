Cattle markets waiting for Friday report

“The market likely be squaring positions before Friday’s Cattle on Feed Report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Expectations are for the September 1 herd to fall year over year to 11.19 mln head, according to analyst expectations. That would be the fifth straight month that the feedlot herd declined year over year.”
“The (hogs) deferred contract past December also posted strong triple digits gains during the session on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market may be anticipating the quarterly Hogs and Pigs report to be released after the close on Friday afternoon. Expectations are for the hog herd to decline 1.7%.”