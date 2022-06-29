Cattle markets watching demand

People are also reading…
Analysts say cattle markets are trying to process strong season demand against record inflation. “A sideways, congesting (cattle) market implies we have conflicting fundamentals keeping the market at bay,” William Moore, Price Futures Group, says. “And indeed that’s the case. On the upside, we are amidst the best “demand period of the year” – the barbeque season.”
“A seasonal tendency for cash pork prices to decline and for the CME Lean Hog Index to peak at this time of year put some pressure on the market, but the August contract was already trading at a significant discount to the cash, which offers some support,” the Hightower Report said.