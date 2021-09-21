 Skip to main content
Cattle may find relief, but still searching for low

The technical picture in cattle “looks improved” with a lower range open and high end close on the market’s price action, Total Farm Marketing said. Some short-covering may be possible, but “the picture still looks weak as prices may still be in search of a fall low.”

Fundamentals will be key for the hog markets in indicating if prices have found a low and are ready to work higher, Total Farm Marketing said. The economic concerns in China regarding real estate developer, Evergrande, are affecting markets, they said. In particular, commodities tied to the Asian nation such as soybeans and hogs are being most affected.

