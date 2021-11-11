Cattle may find support from cash

Cattle markets have been hovering around the $132 level for the past week, and if the cash market trend remains higher “buyers could become more confident,” The Hightower Report said. “The selloff in the beef market is a concern for the bulls but the consumer demand tone remains positive.”
Technical action in hogs is positive “but the short-term cash fundamental news remains sloppy,” The Hightower report said. They noted pork cutout values continue to trend lower which has traders nervous another break is in store over the next few weeks.