Cattle mixed ahead of report

Cattle prices are mixed ahead of this afternoon’s Cattle on Feed report, Total Farm Marketing said. Expectations for the report are for total on-feed to come in at 3.8% higher than last year, placements to be up 21.3% over last year and marketings up 33.2% of last year.
Hogs are seeing “bullish chart action,” The Hightower Report said, as the deferred contracts are expected to test the recent highs today. “This should keep the cash market in a steady uptrend as seasonal tightening of supply continues into late June.”