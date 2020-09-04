"October cattle closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade for much of the session,” the Hightower Report said. "Talk of the oversold condition of the market going into a 3-day weekend helped to provide some early support. Traders are fearful that with high weights, a jump in slaughter to above year ago levels would boost beef production.”
“October and December hogs rallied to above the 200 day moving average early today, but the market closed well off of the highs but still higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has the appearance that a short-term peak may be in place after absorbing plenty of bullish demand news for the week.”