“October cattle opened slightly higher and closed sharply higher on the day and the buying helped to drive the market up to the highest level since March 5,” the Hightower Report said. “The continued uptrend in the cash cattle market, and better-than- expected beef prices helped to support.”
Hogs were lower Tuesday on news pork cut-out values were down yesterday. “October hogs opened slightly higher on the session and closed sharply lower on the session and right near the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “News that pork cut-out values were down sharply yesterday, not up sharply like was seen in the midday wire yesterday helped to pressure.”