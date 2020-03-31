Cattle markets dipped and then moved higher despite concerns about the domestic meat supply. “April cattle traded moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since March 20,” the Hightower Report said. “However, the market turned up late in the day and closed sharply higher on the day.”
“April hogs closed sharply lower and experienced a new contract low close,” the Hightower Report said. “Deferred contracts like the December hogs closed sharply higher as the spreads adjust. There is significant concern that we just have too much fresh meat to absorb during April, and traders are also concerned that slaughterhouses will see bottlenecks.”