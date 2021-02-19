Cattle on feed bearish for markets

Despite higher closes, today’s cattle session traded within Thursday’s range which indicates some short covering, The Hightower Report said.
Today’s cattle on feed report “was a bit negative,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Placements were marked at 103%, above expectations, and marketings were below expectations at 94%.
Lean hogs saw some initial strength today, also sparked by some short covering, The Hightower Report said. However, the commodity closed lower, as exports for the week were lower than last week at 33,279 tonnes. That is the lowest mark since early January, they noted.