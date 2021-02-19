 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle on feed bearish for markets

Cattle on feed bearish for markets

  • Updated

Despite higher closes, today’s cattle session traded within Thursday’s range which indicates some short covering, The Hightower Report said.

Today’s cattle on feed report “was a bit negative,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Placements were marked at 103%, above expectations, and marketings were below expectations at 94%.

Lean hogs saw some initial strength today, also sparked by some short covering, The Hightower Report said. However, the commodity closed lower, as exports for the week were lower than last week at 33,279 tonnes. That is the lowest mark since early January, they noted.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice was up $2.33 to $234.77/cwt.Select was up 62 cents …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News