Cattle on Feed coming tomorrow

“Money flow resumed in the cattle market on Thursday, building some optimism in prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle market is looking toward the Cattle on Feed report on Friday after the market close. Expectations are for the cattle supply to reflect continued tightening. Total cattle on Feed are expected to be 98.3% of last year, Placements down (to) 96.3% of last year.”
“February hogs kept the short-term up trend pushing higher for the fourth consecutive day and is looking to challenge resistance at 92.00,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Buying strength is reflecting the possible improved demand and tighter hog numbers as the market moves into late winter. The Dec contract is still pressured by fundamental weakness.”