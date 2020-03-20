“The Cattle-on-Feed report was considered very neutral as the actual numbers from the USDA were very close to expectations,” the Hightower Report said. “Feb. placements came in at 92.1% as compared with trade expectations for 92.4% of last year with a range of 89.0% to 97.1%. Marketing's for Feb. came in at 105.5% from trade expectations for 105.6% of last year.”
“April hogs closed 107 points higher on the session and this left the market with a gain of 585 points,” the Hightower Report said. “With contract lows on Monday, the weekly key reversal is seen as a bullish technical development. The buying pushed the market up to the highest level since March 11.”