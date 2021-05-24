Cattle on Feed creates bearish tone

“June cattle closed moderately lower on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “A bearish tone to the cattle and feed report on Friday helped to pressure the market and this helps spark some selling. With the extreme Covid production situation last year at this time, comparisons with last year may not have much influence on the cash market this year.”
“June hogs opened lower and have traded in a small range moderately lower on the session for the entire day before closing lower on the session,” the Hightower Report said. “Ideas that demand might slow up once Memorial Day bookings are complete, plus concerns that ham prices might work lower over the near term has helped to pressure.”