Today’s Cattle on Feed report came in with a 4% decline in inventory from last year’s March 1 figure. Placements were 7% below 2022’s mark while marketings were 5% lower.
People are also reading…
The Cattle on Feed report was released after the close of trade today, but estimates had dips in total on feed, placements and marketings, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cattle numbers may tighten but demand remains a concern.” Impacts of the report will be seen in Monday’s trade.
“The Cattle On Feed report was slightly friendly relative to estimates,” CHS Hedging said.