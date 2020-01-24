Today’s Cattle on Feed report was “mostly neutral,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Total on-feed came in at a 2% increase, while placements were at a 3% increase and marketings at a 5% increase. All marks were slightly below estimates.
This week’s slaughter is at an estimated 647,000 head for cattle, a 16,000 head increase from last week, and a 39,000 head increase from this time last year. Lean hogs killed an estimated 2.720 mln head, a 220,000 head increase from last week, and a 233,000 head gain from the same stretch last year.