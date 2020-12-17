Cattle on Feed out tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the next Cattle on Feed report, which is expected to “confirm tight placement,” Total Farm Marketing said. Their estimates are for on-feed to come in around unchanged, marketed cattle at 98.1% and placements at 91.5%.
Pork values have bounced and hog weights have lowered in the short term, which might support the market for a few days, The Hightower Report said. “Both factors are temporary support as weights remain well above year ago levels,” they noted.
