Cattle on Feed out tomorrow

Cattle on Feed out tomorrow

Tomorrow marks the next Cattle on Feed report, which is expected to “confirm tight placement,” Total Farm Marketing said. Their estimates are for on-feed to come in around unchanged, marketed cattle at 98.1% and placements at 91.5%.

Pork values have bounced and hog weights have lowered in the short term, which might support the market for a few days, The Hightower Report said. “Both factors are temporary support as weights remain well above year ago levels,” they noted.

CropWatch Weekly Update

