Cattle on Feed placements above expectations

The market was higher in anticipation of today’s Cattle on Feed and Cattle Inventory reports that will be released after the close. Total Cattle on Feed held steady at 100%, placements were above expectations at 98%, and marketings were at 102%.

Beef exports were up last week to 23,800 MT South Korea was back in the market with 7700 MT, Japan took 5800 MT and China bought 3100 MT. But the increase comes after three previous weeks of dismal exports and there was no big buyer last week, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

