 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle on Feed report neutral

Cattle on Feed report neutral

April cattle closed lower on the session as did April feeder cattle and April hogs, according to The Hightower Report.

The February Cattle on Feed report was released with mostly as expected numbers, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technical action is “a bit bearish,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are too high.” Beef prices are at the lowest of the year, they noted.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Lean hog markets made contract highs before reversing course on Wednesday, marking a “technically bearish” reversal, Blue Line Futures said. “…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The technical action would suggest a resumption of the short-term uptrend for the hog market, The Hightower Report said. April’s contract is f…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News