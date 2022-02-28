Cattle on Feed report neutral

April cattle closed lower on the session as did April feeder cattle and April hogs, according to The Hightower Report.
The February Cattle on Feed report was released with mostly as expected numbers, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
