Cattle on Feed support wears off

“The bullish Cattle on Feed placements data on Friday lent support to the cattle market on the open, but it has drifted lower all morning has was lower on the day at midsession,” the Hightower Report said. “A selloff in beef prices last week and a flattening cash cattle market are bearish forces that can be difficult to overcome.”
“News of a surge China's hog futures overnight may have sparked a higher open in the US futures today, but they were back to lower on the day at mid-session,” the Hightower Report said. “There is a seasonal tendency for the CME Lean Hog Index to peak around June 22, and this may be keeping traders reluctant to bid the market higher.”