Traders are looking ahead to tomorrow’s Cattle on Feed report. “Choice beef values are at their highest levels in over two months,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle trend is higher as well. Tomorrow’s Cattle On Feed report expected to show the start of a recovery from plant closures earlier in the year.”
“October hogs gapped higher this morning and traded to their highest level since May 8, breaking out above a previous quasi-double top from August 10 and June 9,” the Hightower Report said. “The US pork cutout jumped $3.73 this morning to $77.52, up from $73.25 a week ago and the highest it has been since May 31.”