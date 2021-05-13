Cattle on the rise

The August cattle contract “remains in a steep uptrend” after five higher closes in a row, The Hightower Report said. Surging beef prices are keeping packer margins strong while the cash market rises, they said. “Outside market forces carry a bearish tilt today but beef prices continue to advance,” The Hightower Report said.
Hog markets see exports as 25% of the total production in the U.S., meaning traders will monitor the paces on today’s export report, The Hightower Report said. “The market is still under the negative technical influence of last Friday’s key reversal.”