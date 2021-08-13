 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle on upside, pork on downside

Cattle on upside, pork on downside

The continued surge in beef prices along with news from the USDA of tightening supply into 2022 supports higher prices. “The beef rally has driven packer profit margins to extremely high levels, and this suggests that cash cattle markets could trend higher as we,” The Hightower Report said today.

USDA data showed pork export sales for the week ending August 5 reached a four-week low for bookings, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

October hogs closed moderately higher yesterday, even with bearish news on weekly export sales and a sluggish cash market. “The extremely oversold condition plus the wide discount of futures to the cash market could discourage speculative selling,” The Hightower Report said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Fears of slowing demand from China with U.S. production expected to ramp up into November has helped to pressure the market,” The Hightower R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower for today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures saw selling pressure resume in the deferred c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“With the advance in the boxed beef cutout to its highest level ever for this time of the year, it is safe to say that demand factors remain q…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News