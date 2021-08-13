Cattle on upside, pork on downside

The continued surge in beef prices along with news from the USDA of tightening supply into 2022 supports higher prices. “The beef rally has driven packer profit margins to extremely high levels, and this suggests that cash cattle markets could trend higher as we,” The Hightower Report said today.
USDA data showed pork export sales for the week ending August 5 reached a four-week low for bookings, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
October hogs closed moderately higher yesterday, even with bearish news on weekly export sales and a sluggish cash market. “The extremely oversold condition plus the wide discount of futures to the cash market could discourage speculative selling,” The Hightower Report said today.