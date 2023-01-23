Cattle open week higher

People are also reading…
Cattle markets found some support to begin the week. “February cattle closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk that the break last week was too far, too fast and the lack of aggressive selling after a slightly bearish cattle on feed report helped to support.”
Hogs were slightly lower Monday, but could be in position to see a bounce. “February hogs closed slightly lower on the session with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is extremely oversold technically and it may not take much in the way of positive supply news to see a bounce.”