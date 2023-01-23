 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle open week higher

People are also reading…

Cattle markets found some support to begin the week. “February cattle closed moderately higher on the session after choppy and two-sided trade early in the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk that the break last week was too far, too fast and the lack of aggressive selling after a slightly bearish cattle on feed report helped to support.”

Hogs were slightly lower Monday, but could be in position to see a bounce. “February hogs closed slightly lower on the session with a quiet inside trading day,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is extremely oversold technically and it may not take much in the way of positive supply news to see a bounce.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Thursday was the third down day for cattle in a row, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed yesterday. There was some light cash cattle trade reported in Nebraska in a wide range, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

USDA boxed beef cutout closed at 87 cents lower on Friday. This is down from the previous week and the lowest since Dec. 23, according to The …

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News