Cattle is still trading in long liquidation at the moment, The Hightower Report said, as open interest is down 15.2% over the last 10 trading sessions. “The China tariff news this morning is a positive longer-term factor for the market as China could eventually become a significant importer of U.S. beef,” they said, noting that that could take time to materialize.
For lean hogs, China is trying to take measures to put their lean hog markets back to normal levels by the end of 2020, The Hightower Report said. “This is a high goal, and if accomplished, it is a longer-term bearish force,” they said.