Cattle owners, processors jockey for position

The competing interest of processors and cattle owners will be on display this week as processors attempt to hold on to newfound margins and cattle owners are intent on regaining market leverage in an ever-declining supply of fed cattle, according to The Cattle Report. Carcass weights have declined for two weeks in a row. The holiday shortened slaughter schedules are behind us and mid-winter slaughter needs will normalize with fewer available supplies. The decline in the value of the dollar might restart Asian demand for our beef to keep at bay the recessionary pressures on household budgets.