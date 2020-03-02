The coronavirus outbreak started on January 22, and since that time livestock futures have seen significant losses, especially in cattle, Allendale pointed out. The April live future has fallen $19.30 since that time, while the April feeder contract has dropped $13.97.
Last week’s slaughter came in at 2.556 mln head for hogs, a decline from the prior week of 66,000 head. That mark is still 119,000 head over this time last year. Cattle slaughter ran steady to the prior week at 627,000 head, an 18,000 head increase from last year.