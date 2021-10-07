Cattle prices finding path higher

Cattle markets “have built a nice base of support,” The Hightower Report said. December cattle closed higher on Wednesday after a lack of selling interest and “traders are hopeful that beef prices turn up soon in order to help rationalize the premium of futures over the cash market.”
The hog market “looks vulnerable to a more significant pullback,” The Hightower Report said. However, the market is at a steep discount to the cash market and “it will not take much in the way of positive cash news to experience a recovery bounce after the three-day setback.”