Cattle prices finding path higher

Cattle markets “have built a nice base of support,” The Hightower Report said. December cattle closed higher on Wednesday after a lack of selling interest and “traders are hopeful that beef prices turn up soon in order to help rationalize the premium of futures over the cash market.”

The hog market “looks vulnerable to a more significant pullback,” The Hightower Report said. However, the market is at a steep discount to the cash market and “it will not take much in the way of positive cash news to experience a recovery bounce after the three-day setback.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Pork cutout futures were mostly higher on Friday trading, gaining 15 to 60 points in the front months to a 35 cent loss in December contracts,…

